The Best Black Friday Fitness & Wellness Deals 2021: Nike, Theragun, SoulCycle, Nutribullet & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Of course, the holidays are the perfect excuse to indulge (with both meals and shopping), you can also make the most of the special occasion by shopping Black Friday sales. Obviously, this is a great time to get some major savings on gifts for everybody on your list. And, you can also use this time to get some major deals on some items for yourself. Some of these sales are just way too good to pass up, right?

If you want to jumpstart your fitness and wellness journey, we found great deals on activewear, exercise equipment, self-care devices and more from Brrrn, Theragun, The Mirror, Nike, SoulCycle, Nutribullet, Brrrn, Adidas, Bowflex, Carbon38, and Dame in addition to some of our other favorite stores. Make sure you bookmark this page because we will keep on updating this page with more savings.