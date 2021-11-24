The Best Black Friday Fitness & Wellness Deals 2021: Nike, Theragun, SoulCycle, Nutribullet & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Of course, the holidays are the perfect excuse to indulge (with both meals and shopping), you can also make the most of the special occasion by shopping Black Friday sales. Obviously, this is a great time to get some major savings on gifts for everybody on your list. And, you can also use this time to get some major deals on some items for yourself. Some of these sales are just way too good to pass up, right?
If you want to jumpstart your fitness and wellness journey, we found great deals on activewear, exercise equipment, self-care devices and more from Brrrn, Theragun, The Mirror, Nike, SoulCycle, Nutribullet, Brrrn, Adidas, Bowflex, Carbon38, and Dame in addition to some of our other favorite stores. Make sure you bookmark this page because we will keep on updating this page with more savings.
Adidas: Save up to 50% sitewide at Adidas.
Balance Athletica: Save up to 70% at Balance Athletica until 11/29.
Bandier: Get a 30% discount on activewear at Bandier.
Beyond Yoga: Get a 30% discount sitewide from Beyond Yoga (11/23-11/29).
Bowflex: Bring happy and healthy into your home with $400 off the VeloCore 22 and $300 off the Treadmill 10 from Bowflex. Offers include a free mat and free shipping.
Brrrn: Use the code CYBRRR for $50 off Brrrn Boards + Bundles through 11/29.
Carbon38: Use the code ENJOY30 to take 30% at Carbon38 (11/22-11/29).
Dame: Save 20% on toys, tools, and more to get in touch with yourself from Dame.
Ella Paradis: Use the promo code black to save 75% (11/21-11/26) and 85% (11/27-11/30) at Ella Paradis. Use the code CYBER to get 75% off (12/1-12/6).
Forme: With the purchase of a Forme studio, customers choose between Hypervolt Go or CORE essential and also get free white glove delivery and installation, a $450 value (11/15-11/26).
Girlfriend Collective: Save 30% on everything Girlfriend Collective through 11/29.
Gymshark: Save up to 70% on activewear from Gymshark.
Lelo: Get up to 60% off sex toys from Lelo.
The Mirror: Take $500 off The Mirror package plus free delivery ($750 value) For the best price of the year through 11/29.
MYXFITNESS: Use the promo code GEARUP250 for $250 off MYXFITNESS exercise bikes, plus shipping shipping and assembly ($200 value) and a free stabilizer mat ($65 value).
New Balance: Save 20% on select styles from New Balance.
Nike: Save up to 50% during Nike's Black Friday Sale and get an additional 20% discount with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY through 11/27.
Nutribullet: Use the code GRAVY to save 25% sitewide at Nutribullet (11/22-12/2).
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
Onzie: Get a 60% discount at Onzie.
Puma: Save up to 50% at Puma through 11/29.
Reebok: Use the promo code CYBRWEEK to save 35% sitewide at Reebok + get an extra 50% off sale items.
Schwinn: Get major discounts on Schwinn exercise bikes during the Schwinn Fall Sale.
SHEFIT: Use the promo code 30FORYOU to save 30% on all SHEFIT products (including the legendary sports bra) and get free shipping.
SoulCycle: Take $600 off the SoulCycle at-home bike, which brings the bike down to $1,900 from $2500! And, as always, includes free shipping and assembly (11/15-12/24).
Spanx: Save 20% on everything at Spanx.
Tempo: Get a $500 discount on the Tempo Studio Starter Package with the promo code SAVEBIG.
Therabody: Take up to $300 off Therabody devices, including the Theragun.
Under Armour: Take 25% off Under Armour winter gear until 11/25.
Women's Health Men's Health: Save $100 on the Women's Health Men's Health Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi (11/21-11/29).
While you're shopping, these top-rated fitness products on Amazon are all under $30.
—Originally published Nov. 24 at 6AM PT.