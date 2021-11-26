E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

15 Uplifting Stories to Fill You With Gratitude All Thanksgiving Weekend

From family reunions and delayed birthday celebrations to superstar teachers and philanthropists, there's so much to be grateful for on Thanksgiving and beyond.

It's time for a giant helping of goodness!

The turkey's been carved and the pie has been sliced, meaning Thanksgiving has come and gone. But with the holiday season just kicking off, it's more important than ever before to give thanks and gratitude.

In the past year, essential workers including teachers, nurses and first responders have continued to make a difference in their communities. Plus, Americans of all ages have proven that one small act of kindness can make a big difference.

And as residents continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, more and more families and friends are able to celebrate life's greatest moments together. 

Earlier this month, Christiana Guillen was able to reunite with her husband after he served for seven months in the military. Now, they're able to celebrate the season as a family. 

"We're extra grateful this year to have our daddy home," Christiana told E! News. "I know there's a lot of men and women overseas who are missing their babies and their families, so a huge thanks to them for serving our country."

Before you rush to buy presents, sit back and be inspired by these uplifting stories that left us grateful and thankful in 2021. 

