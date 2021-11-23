Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery: 12 People Charged

French officials are taking Kim Kardashian's burglary case to trial.
Two judges have indicted 12 people in connection with the 2016 incident, in which nearly $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, a judicial source tells E! News.
The defendants will be tried for robbery with a weapon committed in an organized gang; kidnapping and forcible confinement; or criminal association, according to the source. Prosecutors have not identified who was charged and for which alleged crimes.
E! News has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.
During the early hours of Oct. 3, 2016, five men gained entry to Kardashian's hotel room after they threatened the concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the beauty mogul's door, according to the French Interior Ministry. At the time, Kardashian was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.
In a verbal statement to the authorities published by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Kardashian said the suspects wore what looked like police jackets but then demanded jewelry and cash once they entered her room.
She told police the suspects pushed her onto a bed and emptied her purse, which was next to a jewelry box that contained two diamond Cartier bracelets, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace and diamond earrings, gold Jacob necklaces, a gold Rolex watch, a diamond necklace that read "Saint"—the name of her and Kanye "Ye" West's oldest son, and other pieces.
The SKIMS founder was then reportedly bound and gagged, and placed into the tub in the bathroom. In Kardashian's statement, she told authorities that she was able to remove most of her constraints after the suspects fled the scene.
Kardashian was not injured in the robbery, though her spokesperson told E! News at the time that she was "badly shaken" by the ordeal.
In 2018, Kardashian shared that her life "has definitely changed a lot in the last two years" since the traumatic event.
"There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, 'Oh, I'm worth so much,'" she explained on The Alec Baldwin Show. "That needed to change in me."
She continued, "Even though it was horrific and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself."
Kardashian also opened up about the harrowing incident on a 2019 episode of True Hollywood Story, saying that those "10 minutes really changed my whole life."
"You're just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they're gonna shoot you and kill you," Kardashian said, calling the experience "the scariest thing" she's ever been through.
She added, "Just thinking, you know, you're about to die."