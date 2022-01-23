We’re "Burnin Up" for These "Cool" Jonas Brother Gift Guide Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been fanning out over the Jonas Brothers before they made it big, while they were on hiatus, and when they got back together, then you are not alone. The group has one of the most loyal fanbases around. We have been "Burnin' Up" for Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas from the jump, which is why we decided to put together a Jonas Brothers gift guide.
We found clothes, mugs, stickers, jewelry, and more items that are the perfect gifts for Jonas Brothers fans... or for yourself, because, well, aren't we all Jonas Brothers fans at this point? Treat yourself.
Cup of Joe (+Nick & Kevin) Coffee Mug
If you love the band, you might as well start every morning with a laugh along with your sip of coffee. This mug is just too funny to pass up.
Jonas Brothers Christmas Pullover Sweatshirt
Why get a traditional Christmas sweater when you can get this Jonas Brothers-inspired sweatshirt instead?
Jobros The One Where They Get Back Together Shirt
If you love Friends and the Jonas Brothers, this shirt could not be any more perfect to symbolize the group's reunion. It's available in many sizes, colors, and styles.
Jo Bros Socks
We're a sucker for these socks emblazoned with a drawing of the famous trio.
Jonas Brothers Merchandise Essential T-Shirt
OG fans recognize this t-shirt's logo from back in the day.
Jonas Brother Coloring Book
If you adore the Jonas Brothers and you're looking for a way to unwind, check out this coloring book inspired by the band. It's a fun way to relax and feel creative.
JoBros Tote Bag
If you're looking for a new tote for your everyday essentials to carry to class or work, this is perfect for all Jonas Brothers fans.
Jonas Brothers Tie Dye Beaded Bracelet
How adorable is this tie dye bracelet? It has some colorful beads along with the word "Jonas."
Jonas Brothers Inspired Hand Painted False Nails
If you're already decked out in Jonas Brothers merch, but you feel like you aren't fanning out enough, step up your nail game. These nails are decorated with nail art in honor of the band.
Jonas Brothers Decal
Turn anything you own into Jonas Brothers merch with this decal. Stick this on your laptop, binder, notebook, or even your car window to rep the band wherever you go.
Ooo This is an SOS T-Shirt (Unisex) - Concert Tee
This graphic t-shirt is the perfect throwback to the iconic "SOS" lyrics.
Burnin' Up Thank You Bag Unisex Tee
If you can't help getting nostalgic for old school lyrics, this "Burnin' Up" t-shirt is something you need in your closet.
Nick Joe Kevin Jonas Sweatshirt
Rep your favorite siblings with this sweatshirt, which is also available in white.
Have A Cool Birthday Greeting Card
If you're looking for the perfect birthday card to give a Jonas Brother fan, this is a "Cool" option (pun intended).
Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Unisex T-Shirt
If Happiness Begins is your favorite album, let the world know with this t-shirt.
Joe Jonas Greeting Card
If you have a special someone in your life who's a Jonas Brother fan, this is the perfect card for an anniversary, Valentine's Day, a birthday, or even just because.
If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired shopping, check out our Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip gift guide.
—Originally published Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM PT.