Score BaubleBar's Iconic Alidia Ring for Just $12!

Not only can you save on the brand's most iconic ring collection, but BaubleBar's beloved Pisa bracelets are also on sale!

By Emily Spain Nov 25, 2021 12:00 PMTags
All we have to say is get your credit cards before you read further!

In addition to BaubleBar's 30% off sitewide Black Friday Sale, the cult-favorite jewelry brand is offering unheard of doorbuster deals on select styles of their bestselling Alidia Rings and Pisa Bracelets. Now through 11/30, you can save big on the ring and bracelet stacks of your dreams, and of course, get the fashionistas on your gift-giving list taken care of.

Trust us when we say, you will wear both styles every. single. day. The Alidia Ring and Pisa Bracelets are iconic for a reason! 

Scroll below to save big!

Mini Alidia Ring

Choose from five unique colorways and craft your dream ring stack! We love this ring because it's not overly flashy, but will add some bling to an otherwise plain outfit.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring

Layer the Alice Ring with the Mini Alidia Ring or wear it alone for a stylish look! Not to mention, it comes in seven sizes to ensure the perfect fit. 

$48
$12
BaubleBar

Pavé Initial Pisa Bracelet

Serve up major arm candy while saving big! This sparkling rendition of the Pisa Bracelet is super versatile and can easily be paired with other BaubleBar styles.

$28
$10
BaubleBar

Amore Pisa Bracelet

Perfect for Valentine's Day, to gift to someone you heart or for everyday wear, this bracelet deserves a permanent placement in your bracelet stack.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Anthropologie's insane Black Friday deals.

