Score BaubleBar's Iconic Alidia Ring for Just $12!

All we have to say is get your credit cards before you read further!
In addition to BaubleBar's 30% off sitewide Black Friday Sale, the cult-favorite jewelry brand is offering unheard of doorbuster deals on select styles of their bestselling Alidia Rings and Pisa Bracelets. Now through 11/30, you can save big on the ring and bracelet stacks of your dreams, and of course, get the fashionistas on your gift-giving list taken care of.
Trust us when we say, you will wear both styles every. single. day. The Alidia Ring and Pisa Bracelets are iconic for a reason!
Scroll below to save big!
Mini Alidia Ring
Choose from five unique colorways and craft your dream ring stack! We love this ring because it's not overly flashy, but will add some bling to an otherwise plain outfit.
Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring
Layer the Alice Ring with the Mini Alidia Ring or wear it alone for a stylish look! Not to mention, it comes in seven sizes to ensure the perfect fit.
Pavé Initial Pisa Bracelet
Serve up major arm candy while saving big! This sparkling rendition of the Pisa Bracelet is super versatile and can easily be paired with other BaubleBar styles.
Amore Pisa Bracelet
Perfect for Valentine's Day, to gift to someone you heart or for everyday wear, this bracelet deserves a permanent placement in your bracelet stack.
