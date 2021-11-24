E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
See 90 Day: The Single Life's Jesse Meester Make an Unexpected Steamy First Move

"You don't have to make love the first night," Jesse Meester advises in a sneak peek at 90 Day: The Single Life, airing Nov. 26. So what's on the menu instead? Find out here.

Watch: "90 Day: The Single Life" Exclusive Peek: Couples Yoga With a Kiss

Jesse Meester, tantric yoga master? 

The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who is best known for his explosive fights and "toxic" relationship with ex Darcey Silva, now has a different perspective on love. During a sneak peek at the new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, airing Friday, Nov. 26, Jesse impresses fellow Before the 90 Days star Jeniffer Tarazona with his thoughtful approach to making the first move—and let's just say, we're a little surprised by Jesse 2.0. 

"So I think it would be nice to get a little comfortable, you know, just take off the suit and everything," the former Darcey & Stacey star says in his hotel room. 

In a confessional, Jennifer admits that she would be turned off if Jesse didn't flirt first. "If I had to do the first move, I wouldn't be interested because it will be boring," she explains. "It would be like [ex] Tim [Malcolm], which was my worst nightmare. Man up." 

Jennifer asks if Jesse has a robe she can change into, and Jesse suggests they both "wind down, relax and do some yoga" as a couple. 

Meet the Cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2

Separately, Jesse tells the camera that he is more interested in getting to know Jennifer on a deeper level. "You don't have to kiss right away. You don't have to make love the first night," Jesse states. "I had that phase in my life. Let me get to know you for who you are and not let lust be our guide."

To "really connect" with Jennifer, Jesse positions himself under her legs, facing the model. 

"You breathe into me and I breathe into you," he instructs.  

Of course, after doing this for a second, Jesse immediately kisses Jennifer—and they start making out.

Are Jesse and Jennifer the new "It" couple of 90 Day?!

Watch the clip above and decide!

90 Day: The Single Life airs Fridays on discovery+.

