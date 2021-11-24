See 90 Day: The Single Life's Jesse Meester Make an Unexpected Steamy First Move

Watch : "90 Day: The Single Life" Exclusive Peek: Couples Yoga With a Kiss

Jesse Meester, tantric yoga master?

The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who is best known for his explosive fights and "toxic" relationship with ex Darcey Silva, now has a different perspective on love. During a sneak peek at the new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, airing Friday, Nov. 26, Jesse impresses fellow Before the 90 Days star Jeniffer Tarazona with his thoughtful approach to making the first move—and let's just say, we're a little surprised by Jesse 2.0.

"So I think it would be nice to get a little comfortable, you know, just take off the suit and everything," the former Darcey & Stacey star says in his hotel room.

In a confessional, Jennifer admits that she would be turned off if Jesse didn't flirt first. "If I had to do the first move, I wouldn't be interested because it will be boring," she explains. "It would be like [ex] Tim [Malcolm], which was my worst nightmare. Man up."

Jennifer asks if Jesse has a robe she can change into, and Jesse suggests they both "wind down, relax and do some yoga" as a couple.