Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2021

The holidays are here again and it's time to stream!

On Nov. 23, Netflix announced the movies, TV shows and specials that will be coming to its platform throughout the month of December. For those who find themselves desperately in need of some entertainment as they travel or spend time with family, Netflix is here to help.

For starters, new episodes of Emily in Paris will finally return just in time for Christmas on Dec. 22. For others who want a post-holiday treat, the cast of Queer Eye will head to Texas for season six, kicking off Dec. 31.

For TV fans who prefer their eye candy in the form of real estate but have already binged Selling Sunset, Netflix is here to gift us with the premiere of Selling Tampa on Dec. 15.

Ultimately, this is only a taste of what's to come in the final month of the year.