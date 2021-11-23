Everything We Know About Dollface Season 2

Watch : How Shay Mitchell Told "Dollface" Costars She Was Pregnant

Real friends stick together forever, and we consider ourselves very good friends with Jules and her girl gang.

Hulu has just announced that Dollface will be showing its face again on Hulu in 2022.

The series, which tells the story of Jules (Kat Dennings), who reunites with the friends she ditched while she was in a relationship, will be back on Feb. 11.

New episodes will follow the friends post-pandemic, post-heartbreak and post-20s, as the friends head into the big 3-0. When we last saw the group in the episode "Bridesmaid" Jules finally had carved out her place with group despite causing havoc at a wedding. Coming back Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell), Izzy (Esther Povitsky) and Jules must now balance their group dynamic with work, love, and a deeper relationship with themselves. It just never gets any easier, does it.