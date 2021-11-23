Get Festive With Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith’s Holiday Fashion & Gift Picks

We interviewed Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith because we think you'll like their picks. Joshua and Jodie are paid spokespeople for J.Crew. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's the season to get festive. It's that time to shop for gifts, decorate the home, and pick out some festive ensembles for the holidays. J.Crew has always been the most reliable store for the holidays because it's a one-stop-shop for men, women, children, and even for home goods. J.Crew has always delivered, high-quality, long-lasting items at reasonable prices. No one knows this better than Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, the stars of the brand's holiday campaign.
Of course, this isn't Joshua's first time modeling for J.Crew. He and his Dawson's Creek co-stars famously appeared in a 1998 catalogue, which the couple discussed in a recent interview with E! News. They also shared their holiday fashion advice and gift picks for every budget.
E!: Tell us what you love about J.Crew and why it's a go-to shopping destination for the holidays.
JTS: I really think that J.Crew's style is timeless. They something for every single person on your list at every single price point. Whether you're looking for something that's seasonal for holiday party, or any outfit, J.Crew has something for the whole family. And, obviously, our holiday gifting list grows each year. I even have people hitting me up like "Excuse me, you're in the J.Crew campaign. This is my size in pajamas."
E!: Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, J.Crew comes through as a go-to place to shop.
JJ: Exactly. I mean, it's it's the reason why I've always shopped there because I can find things that look good at a reasonable price and just off the shelf, have a have a wardrobe. And now that we're in the holiday season, it's so simple to just have a one-stop shop. And with the pajamas, literally everybody in our life has hit us up about these pajamas.
JTS: I am such a pajamas person.
JJ: We live in Zoom now. You might as well have a crisp pair of pajamas.
E!: Which pajamas are your absolute favorite from J.Crew?
JTS: The super silky, luxurious sky print ones.
JJ: I had never really upped the pajama game to the silk pajamas, but after the silky pajamas from that shoot, I realized that I made a serious mistake in life.
JTS: The silk pajamas are also made from 50% recycled materials and I really like that. Fashion brands using these types of material is something we should encourage and buy more of.
JJ: As you make space in your closet, make sure that you donate your clothes instead of throwing them away. There are definitely people out there in the world who need them. It's also great to be conscious of who you are buying from and I think it's great that J.Crew is a part of the movement to make more sustainable clothing.
J.Crew Easy-Luxe Eco Long-sleeve Pajama Set in Twinkling Sky Print
These pajamas are the perfect combination of luxury and sustainability. The silky fabric is made with recycled materials, including plastic bottles and old fabric scraps. This two-piece sleepwear set is available in sizes ranging from XX-small to 2X.
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
These pajamas are a true classic. You can't go wrong wearing these cotton PJ's. They're comfortable and regulate heat so you can get comfy as you head to sleep.
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
JJ: I think there's a ton on there. I mean, if you if you live in northern weather like I grew up in, then you have what all the Americans call "beanies," but you guys are wrong there. They're "tuques" [in Canada]. J.Crew has gloves, mittens, and scarves that are really nice, so it doesn't look like you're buying a present on a budget. It just happens to be on a budget.
JTS: They have a lot of stuff that I love, including the candles.
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
Whether you call it a "tuque" or a "beanie," this knit hat is a super-soft cold weather essential. It's available in three different colors.
J.Crew Ribbed-Knit Glittens
If a glove and a mitten had a baby, this would be it, the glitten. These have the dexterity of gloves and the overall warmth of mittens with the removable covering. They're available in six different colors.
J.Crew Wool-Blend Scarf
A wool-blend scarf is a true winter necessity and there are so many classic scarves to choose from at J.Crew.
J.Crew X Apotheke Candle
J.Crew collaborated with Apotheke to create these hand-poured candles. These high-quality soy candles are free of sulfates and phthalate. Bring some cheer to your home with one of these six festive scents.
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
JJ: I get a lump of coal.
JTS: I love the idea of headbands, bows, and other hair accessories.
JJ: You've got to keep your feet warm in the winter. A nice pair of wooly socks is great in the winter, especially big, warm socks you can wear around the house. Socks don't get enough love as a gift.
JTS: I think some of his socks get a little bit too much love.
JJ: I have some socks in my drawer that are probably older than you. My wife is not wrong here.
JJ: It's a little bit off-topic for what we're talking about. It is important to go through your wardrobe every once in a while and thank something for its service but put it out to pasture.
J.Crew Twist Headband in Satin
This headband is a best-seller because it is so simple, yet elegant. It's just what you need to elevate your look and bring an outfit together. It's also available in black and camel.
J.Crew Large Velvet Bow Hair Tie
This velvet hair bow adds a festive touch to your ponytail, pun, or half-up-half-down hairstyle. This festive hair tie comes in four beautiful colors.
J.Crew Camp Socks
These are the socks that Joshua wore in the campaign. The socks are cozy with a vintage feel and they're available in six different colors.
E!: In-person events are coming back for the first time in a long time? What are your J.Crew style recommendations for a holiday party?
JTS: I'm definitely gonna have to say that red and green tartan suit.
JJ: I don't even think you have to wait to go out to see people and dress up. I'm all for getting dressed up with your missus and having a little family dress up night in a cashmere sweater. The topcoat that I was wearing in the photoshoot is great with a pair of jeans. Just because you're still in the house, there's no reason you can't get dressed up for the holidays.
E!: Do you have any J.Crew recommendations for comfy, just chilling apparel during the holidays?
JJ: I have always bought the basic necessities from J Crew. They make great t-shirts. They make great jeans and a great khakis that are just closet staples. They kill that stuff. You can't really go wrong with with any of the comfy clothes.
Double-Breasted Lady Blazer & Straight-Leg Bi-Stretch Wool Pant in Good Tidings Plaid
This plaid blazer has a longer length with functional buttons and pockets. It was manufactured at a Fair Trade Certified factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. If you love a coordinated look, pair the blazer with the matching pants.
J.Crew Alfie Topcoat in Vintage Plaid Italian Wool
If you love plaid this time of year, check out the wool coat that Jodie wore for the campaign. This menswear-inspired coat has a relaxed fit and hits just below the knee.
J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This cashmere sweater is incredibly soft and very enduring in both quality and style. You're gonna want one in every color. Additionally, it has been certified to meet Aid by Trade Foundation's The Good Cashmere Standard, which protects natural resources, improves working conditions for farmers, and ensures the welfare of cashmere goats.
J.Crew Ludlow Topcoat in Wool-Blend Herringbone
Once again, J.Crew came through with yet another classic piece. This topcoat is just what you need to bring some polish to any look.
J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Stretch Jean in Indigo Raw Selvedge Japanese Denim
These are the jeans that Joshua wore for the J.Crew holiday campaign. You can always rely on J.Crew for high-quality jeans at a reasonable price.
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Crewneck T-shirt
These super soft t-shirts are another wardrobe necessity. They're available in so many colors with tall, slim, and standard sizes.
E!: What was it like shooting the campaign together?
JJ: Well, my wife's pretty cute. In my vast experience as a model like...
JTS: We just got to hang out and I enjoy hanging out with someone I really love all day. There just happened to be a camera there.
E!: Speaking of that vast modeling experience, I love how you both embraced Joshua's J.Crew history with Dawson's Creek. Joshua, what was it like having this full circle moment? Jodie, did you see this campaign back in the day?
JTS: I actually never saw that campaign.
JJ: What!? This changes everything.
JTS: At the beginning of the day, they showed us that poster and I was like, "Oh my god, this is so cute." And it took me about half a second to realize what was happening.
JJ: I guess there's an interesting commentary on life 25 years later coming back to the same place, but it's just such a different experience. When we shot the first one, I was just a boy and I didn't really know anything about anything. But, in this one, I am with my beautiful wife, getting to celebrate the holidays, and basically just hang out for an afternoon. It was lovely.
E!: Joshua mentioned that he wore his J.Crew sweater from that 1998 campaign for years until it fell apart, which J.Crew item(s) do you both get the most use out of?
JJ: I mean, you have to remember I was in a very different place in my life back then. So the fact that I got a free sweater was a very big deal. It looked good and it well was a big big step up in my fashion life at that point. Right now, it's got to be the pajamas.
