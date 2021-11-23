Get Festive With Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith’s Holiday Fashion & Gift Picks

Courtesy of J.Crew

E!: Tell us what you love about J.Crew and why it's a go-to shopping destination for the holidays.

JTS: I really think that J.Crew's style is timeless. They something for every single person on your list at every single price point. Whether you're looking for something that's seasonal for holiday party, or any outfit, J.Crew has something for the whole family. And, obviously, our holiday gifting list grows each year. I even have people hitting me up like "Excuse me, you're in the J.Crew campaign. This is my size in pajamas."

E!: Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, J.Crew comes through as a go-to place to shop.

JJ: Exactly. I mean, it's it's the reason why I've always shopped there because I can find things that look good at a reasonable price and just off the shelf, have a have a wardrobe. And now that we're in the holiday season, it's so simple to just have a one-stop shop. And with the pajamas, literally everybody in our life has hit us up about these pajamas.

JTS: I am such a pajamas person.

JJ: We live in Zoom now. You might as well have a crisp pair of pajamas.

E!: Which pajamas are your absolute favorite from J.Crew?

JTS: The super silky, luxurious sky print ones.

JJ: I had never really upped the pajama game to the silk pajamas, but after the silky pajamas from that shoot, I realized that I made a serious mistake in life.



JTS: The silk pajamas are also made from 50% recycled materials and I really like that. Fashion brands using these types of material is something we should encourage and buy more of.

JJ: As you make space in your closet, make sure that you donate your clothes instead of throwing them away. There are definitely people out there in the world who need them. It's also great to be conscious of who you are buying from and I think it's great that J.Crew is a part of the movement to make more sustainable clothing.