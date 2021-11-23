E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

No, Adele Wasn't Snubbed by the 2022 Grammys

When the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 23, many fans saw that Adele's latest album 30 was left off the list. Here's why she didn't get a single nod.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 23, 2021 8:15 PMTags
MusicAwardsAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Adele "Embarrassed" Over Failed Marriage

Don't cry your heart out, Adele fans. There's a reason the singer didn't receive a single nod for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, some people were shocked to find that neither the 33-year-old vocalist's latest album, 30, nor its lead single "Easy on Me" had landed on the list of nominees.

So, was Adele snubbed? Not quite.

As it turns out, neither Adele's single nor album made the edibility deadline—Sept. 30, 2021—to be nominated for the 2022 awards ceremony. In fact, the first round of voting to determine final nominees began on Oct. 22—almost a month before 30's big debut.

"Easy on Me" was released on Oct. 15, and the entirety of Adele's fourth studio album officially dropped on Nov. 19.

However, that doesn't mean the Recording Academy has turned a cold shoulder on Adele. The "Hello" artist—who already has 15 Grammys under her belt—can still be considered for the 2023 ceremony.

photos
Adele Through the Years

While 30 is already 2021's top-selling album in the United States, Adele shared in a recent interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music 1 podcast that she didn't write the emotional record for numbers or critical acclaim.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

"I'm never going into the studio to be like, ‘Right, I need another hit,'" she explained. "It's not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement, and there's no f--king windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me. So, I'm basically running away. And no one would've known I'd written that record. And it's like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff."

For Adele, the making of 30 helped her rebuild her heart after her divorce from ex Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo.

"It was like it really helped me, this album," she said. "It really, really did."

Added Adele, "I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back."

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

3
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2022 on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

3
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

4
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

5

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

Latest News

Everything We Know About Dollface Season 2

Breaking

The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Gives Birth to First Baby

You'll Find Comfort In Andrew Garfield's Outlook on Grief & Loss

Anthropologie Black Friday Sale: Score 30% Off Almost Everything

Exclusive

Hannah Brown Says "Emotional Trauma" Contributed to Peter Weber Hookup

See Sophie Turner Call Out the Jonas Brothers' "Lame" Purity Rings