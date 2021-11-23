No, Adele Wasn't Snubbed by the 2022 Grammys

Don't cry your heart out, Adele fans. There's a reason the singer didn't receive a single nod for the 2022 Grammy Awards.
When nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, some people were shocked to find that neither the 33-year-old vocalist's latest album, 30, nor its lead single "Easy on Me" had landed on the list of nominees.
So, was Adele snubbed? Not quite.
As it turns out, neither Adele's single nor album made the edibility deadline—Sept. 30, 2021—to be nominated for the 2022 awards ceremony. In fact, the first round of voting to determine final nominees began on Oct. 22—almost a month before 30's big debut.
"Easy on Me" was released on Oct. 15, and the entirety of Adele's fourth studio album officially dropped on Nov. 19.
However, that doesn't mean the Recording Academy has turned a cold shoulder on Adele. The "Hello" artist—who already has 15 Grammys under her belt—can still be considered for the 2023 ceremony.
While 30 is already 2021's top-selling album in the United States, Adele shared in a recent interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music 1 podcast that she didn't write the emotional record for numbers or critical acclaim.
"I'm never going into the studio to be like, ‘Right, I need another hit,'" she explained. "It's not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement, and there's no f--king windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me. So, I'm basically running away. And no one would've known I'd written that record. And it's like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff."
For Adele, the making of 30 helped her rebuild her heart after her divorce from ex Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo.
"It was like it really helped me, this album," she said. "It really, really did."
Added Adele, "I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back."
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2022 on CBS.