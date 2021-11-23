How Saved By the Bell Is Honoring Late Star Dustin Diamond

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" Reboot Cast Dishes on Season 2!

Gone, but not forgotten.

Peacock's Saved By the Bell dedicated its season two premiere to late actor Dustin Diamond who portrayed Screech on the original series. Co-stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren exclusively shared their memories of working with Diamond during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 23. Diamond died of lung cancer in February.

"It's bittersweet," Lopez said of the tribute. "Obviously it's an unfortunate and tragic situation. He left us far too soon, he was way too young. I was fortunate enough to speak with him right before he passed, but I thought they handled it in a classy way, with good taste and I'm glad we got to celebrate him and honor him right off the bat."

Lauren added, "I think they did a beautiful job of balancing and straddling kind of the character and the narrative within the show, but also Justin as an artist and comedic actor."