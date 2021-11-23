Outlander Has Finally, At Long Last Set a Premiere Date for Season 6

Watch : Exclusive: "Outlander" Deleted Scene

Set your clocks, time travelers. The moment is finally here.

Outlander, the wildly popular Starz drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, will return in the spring.

Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander books on which the show is based, announced the news on Monday, Nov. 22, at a launch event for the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Beez That I Am Gone.

On March 6, 2022, the series resumes for the first time since 2020, after the longest pause between seasons in the show's history. We last saw Claire (Balfe), who had survived a brutal encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy), returning home to her beloved family. Fraser's Ridge welcomes her after her escape, and Jamie (Heughan) lovingly helps her navigate her way out of the tragedy amid the impending Revolutionary War.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said that some new arrivals associated with the Christie family will bring chaos to Fraser's Ridge in season six saying, "The audience will find out quickly where all this tension comes from."