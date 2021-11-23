Lil Nas X, Dan & Shay and More Singers React to Their 2022 Grammy Nominations

Watch : 2021 GRAMMY Nominees Dazzle the E! Glambot

Congratulations are in order!

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, many big names in music woke up to the good news that they were nominated for one or more 2022 Grammys.

For starters, Soul composer Jon Batiste leads the way with 11 total nominations. But not close behind, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R each earned eight nominations. Finally, credit has to be given for newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, who could walk away with seven awards when music's biggest night arrives next year.

As for the highly coveted Record of the Year award, it's a fierce race with Doja, Justin, Jon and Olivia joining Brandi Carlile, ABBA, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic and Lil Nas X in the special category.

History was also made when Jay-Z became the most Grammy-nominated artist in history, breaking his tie with Quincy Jones.

Ultimately, nomination day isn't the day to play favorites. Instead, it's all about celebrating musicians from a variety of genres who received recognition from the Recording Academy.