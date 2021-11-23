E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lil Nas X, Dan & Shay and More Singers React to Their 2022 Grammy Nominations

Jon Batiste, BTS, H.E.R., Gayle King and Carly Pearce were some of the stars who announced the nominations for the 2022 Grammys.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 23, 2021 6:58 PMTags
Watch: 2021 GRAMMY Nominees Dazzle the E! Glambot

Congratulations are in order! 

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, many big names in music woke up to the good news that they were nominated for one or more 2022 Grammys

For starters, Soul composer Jon Batiste leads the way with 11 total nominations. But not close behind, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R each earned eight nominations. Finally, credit has to be given for newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, who could walk away with seven awards when music's biggest night arrives next year.

As for the highly coveted Record of the Year award, it's a fierce race with Doja, Justin, Jon and Olivia joining Brandi Carlile, ABBATony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic and Lil Nas X in the special category.

History was also made when Jay-Z became the most Grammy-nominated artist in history, breaking his tie with Quincy Jones

Ultimately, nomination day isn't the day to play favorites. Instead, it's all about celebrating musicians from a variety of genres who received recognition from the Recording Academy. 

Keep scrolling to see how stars reacted to their special Grammy nominations. And mark your calendars for the 2022 Grammys at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 31, 2022. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy
Saweetie

"I'm speechless!" the Best New Artist nominee shared. "I wish I had the words to express how I feel right now. I'm just so grateful! Being acknowledged for all of the hard work that me and my team have been doing feels AMAZING. Thank you to Team Icy for sticking with me through thick and thin! What an exciting morning! IKDR!!"

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"thank you so so much @RecordingAcad," The Voice coach shared on Twitter after being nominated for Pop Vocal Album. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Doja Cat

"8?!?!??!!???!" the artist shared on Twitter. "8. That's dope man wow." 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC
Mickey Guyton

"Holy s--t," the country singer wrote on Twitter. "Won't He do it?!" 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X

"INDUSTRY BABY GRAMMY NOMINATED AHHHHH," he tweeted

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dan & Shay

"We wrote this song as a message of gratitude to everyone in our lives, and it's only appropriate that this grammy nomination came during thanksgiving week," the country duo shared on Twitter after ""Glad You Exist" was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. "Thank you to everyone at the @RecordingAcad for including us in this category for the 4th year in a row." 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Major Lazer

"Our mission has always been to bring people together through our music. We couldn't be more excited to be nominated for our first
@RecordingAcad Grammy this year for Best Dance/Electronic Album," Diplo, Ape and Walshy wrote on Twitter. "Always remember, music is the best weapon Fire." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Finneas

"Congratulations to all the Grammy nominees!" the artist wrote on Twitter. "I feel so lucky to be in your company!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Jack Harlow

"GRAMMY NOMINATED FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW," the rapper wrote on Twitter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Antonoff

"Wild morning," the Producer of the Year—Non Classical nominee shared on Twitter

