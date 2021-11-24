E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How to Watch the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and Online

See the stacked lineup of performers and get all the details on the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which kicks off at 9 a.m. in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Oh my gourd, it's almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The star-studded spectacle will hit the streets of New York City on Thursday, Nov. 25 to celebrate its 95th year, bringing along all of the high-flying balloons and decadent floats you've come to love with plenty of new additions, too.

You can also expect to see hundreds of clowns, marching bands and several celebrity cameos, from musical performers like Carrie Underwood and Nelly to the casts of Broadway's hit shows Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Wicked

Speaking of musicals, you won't want to miss the parade's special sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live!.

It's all going down on NBC and Telemundo, beginning at 9 a.m. across all time zones. Plus, for the first time in history, you can also stream the parade on Peacock.

To find out all of the details of what to expect, keep scrolling!

The Best Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes to Watch

Who is hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Beloved TODAY show co-anchors Savannah GuthrieHoda Kotb and Al Roker are set to preside over the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Perhaps Al will have yet another run-in with his nemesis in the butter costume? 

If you're tuning in to the Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo, expect to see hosts Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí reporting live from New York's Sixth Avenue, along with a special appearance by Miss Universe Andrea Meza.

When is the parade and what time does it start?

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

Who is expected to be there?

The real question is who isn't expected to be there? The Thanksgiving extravaganza will see performances from Carrie Underwood, Kim Petras, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Andy Grammer, Nelly, Kelly RowlandChris Lane and Peacock's Girls5eva cast: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

That's not all! Additional performers include Foreigner, Jon Batiste, Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Tauren Wells, Zoe Wess, AESPA, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Fisher and none other than Blue's Clues hosts Josh Dela, Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

The iconic Radio City Rockettes, plus cast members from the Big Apple Circus and Broadway hit-shows SIX, Moulin Rouge! and Wicked will also be putting on shows of their own. Be on the lookout for a special sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live!, too.

What's new this year? 

Macy's is debuting four balloons in the upcoming parade, including one that fans of The Mandalorian are sure to love: Grogu, a.k.a. a Funko Pop!-inspired Baby Yoda from the Star Wars series on Disney+. 

There are also six new floats this year, from Heinz Gravy's float-balloon-vehicle hybrid dubbed a "Floa-lloonicle" to the Peacock creation with its own camera to give spectators a, um, bird's-eye view of the festivities.

How do you watch? 

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch the parade. In addition to tuning in to NBC, you can also stream the parade on NBC's website or on the NBC app. You'll need a TV provider to get access, but if you don't have cable, you can watch on Peacock or stream the broadcast from NBC or Telemundo on Hulu+ Live TV or YouTube TV. 

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

