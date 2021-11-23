E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie & More Celebrate Their First Grammy Nominations

The 2022 Grammy Awards announced on Nov. 23 that general categories would be expanded from eight to 10 nominees, with Selena Gomez and Saweetie landing their first Grammy noms. Get the full list.

The Grammys are recognizing the "extraordinary growth" in the music industry with a record-breaking number of nominees. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were announced live by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "With so much music available, there's a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate," Mason Jr. explained of the awards ceremony "embracing the spirit of inclusion." 

General categories like Best Album and Best New Artist were officially expanded from eight to 10 nominees, and the awards had a record number of voters, up 17 percent from last year, for its 22,000 submissions. 

Singer, songwriter and actress Tayla Park, three-time Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, four-time Grammy nominee H.E.R. and more industry insiders listed off the nominees, including first-time honorees Selena Gomez, SaweetieOlivia Rodrigo and Nathy Peluso

Rodrigo has also been nominated in all the "Big Four" categories for Best Music Video, Album of the Year, Best Vocal Pop Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. 

"This is a new time and this is a new academy," Mason Jr. concluded during the live broadcast. 

See all the first-time Grammy nominees below!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

After being nominated for a Latin Grammy, Selena Gomez was officially honored for a 2022 Grammy Award in the category of Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for her album Revelación. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

First her "Drivers License," then a trip to the Grammys! Olivia Rodrigo is officially a 2022 Grammy nominee for Best Music Video with "good 4 U." Rodrigo swept the "Big Four" categories for pop album SOUR.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy
Saweetie

Saweetie landed her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song alongside "best Friend" collaborator Doja Cat

OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images
ABBA

Mamma Mia, here ABBA goes again! The iconic pop group were recognized for the first time by the Grammys with a Record of the Year nod.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Nathy Peluso

Following her win at the Latin Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album, Nathy Peluso's Calambre is up for Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album.

 

