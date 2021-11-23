Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie & More Celebrate Their First Grammy Nominations

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

The Grammys are recognizing the "extraordinary growth" in the music industry with a record-breaking number of nominees.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were announced live by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "With so much music available, there's a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate," Mason Jr. explained of the awards ceremony "embracing the spirit of inclusion."

General categories like Best Album and Best New Artist were officially expanded from eight to 10 nominees, and the awards had a record number of voters, up 17 percent from last year, for its 22,000 submissions.

Singer, songwriter and actress Tayla Park, three-time Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, four-time Grammy nominee H.E.R. and more industry insiders listed off the nominees, including first-time honorees Selena Gomez, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo and Nathy Peluso.

Rodrigo has also been nominated in all the "Big Four" categories for Best Music Video, Album of the Year, Best Vocal Pop Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

"This is a new time and this is a new academy," Mason Jr. concluded during the live broadcast.