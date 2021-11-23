E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

All the Details on Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's "Dream" Honeymoon in St. Barts

After their wedding in Tennessee, Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke headed to St. Barts for an unforgettable honeymoon. Scroll on to see photos from their vacation.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 23, 2021 5:30 PMTags
VacationHoneymoonExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesBen HigginsBachelor Nation
Watch: Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's life as a married couple is off to a rosy start.

After tying the knot in Tennessee on Nov. 13, The Bachelor alum and the aesthetician jetted off to Saint Barts for their honeymoon, which felt like "a weeklong dream," he exclusively shared with E! News. "It's hard to process how incredible the week was." 

The couple stayed in an Océan Lux Piscine Privée suite at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa located along the shores of Grand Cul de Sac, where they enjoyed hiking, snorkeling, lounging on the beach and a few couple's massages. "It was adventurous, relaxing and romantic every day," Ben raved, later adding, "We danced, we drank, we ate, we celebrated, we kissed, and we enjoyed every second!"

For the duo, who made their relationship Instagram official in early 2019, the trip was the perfect opportunity to unwind before they begin their next journey of life together.

"This was a trip to focus on slowing down and appreciating the amazing wedding weekend we had with friends and family!" the reality star told E! News. "It was also a time to dream of all the stuff that will be coming our way in the future as a couple," he said. "Finally, it was a week to show our love for each other and the appreciation I have for Jessica as my wife!"

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

Scroll on to see exclusive photos from their getaway.

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Fun in the Sun

"We got to swim with sea turtles in the clear waters of the Grand Cul de Sac Right off the beach at Le Barthelemy, sunsets...and cocktails, and terrific food everywhere we found ourselves," Ben exclusively told E! News. "This was a special honeymoon and trip and the Le Barthelemy and St. Barts will always have a special place in our lives!"

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Hitting the Beach

In addition to sea turtles, the couple saw rays, sea urchins and colorful fish during their snorkel excursion. 

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Table for Two

"That's a wrap on the most romantic week," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "We stayed at @lebarthelemy and decided our best bite of food was the truffle pizza they had at @amis_stbarth. I personally loved the mornings and breakfast by the ocean."

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Oceanfront Views

Who wouldn't enjoy the beachfront scenery?

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Wedding Rings

Love Jessica's wedding rings? "We designed custom wedding bands because the shape of the ring that Ben designed for me is so different!" Jessica revealed on Instagram. "He had my engagement ring sit low because he knows I'd snag it on all kinds of things."

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
A Married Man

Ben, who starred on season 20 of The Bachelor, kicked back in a fish-print shirt during their vacation.

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
"You Are Loved"

Who does Ben love? He's pointing right at her.

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Mr. & Mrs. Higgins

Whether they were chilling on the beach or relaxing in the private plunge pool on their patio, the two certainly loved their getaway.

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
All Smiles

In fact, when Ben asked Jessica to rate their honeymoon on a scale of one to 10, she gave it an 11. "I mean, why would you ever want to leave here?" she replied. "Truly."

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Making Memories

Of course, Ben and Jessica made sure to capture these memories with plenty of photos.

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
Good Times

All in all, it was truly a trip Ben and Jessica will never forget.

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clark for E!
The Happy Couple

Cheers to the newlyweds!

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

4

The Juiciest Revelations in Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess

5

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

Latest News

Olivia Rodrigo & More Celebrate Their First Grammy Nominations

Selena Gomez Can Finally Call Herself a Grammy Nominee

Exclusive

Inside Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's "Dream" Honeymoon in St. Barts

Breaking

The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Finds Her Christmas Miracle in New Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Get a Fresh Sneak Peek at Will Smith’s Reimagined Bel-Air

See Kobe Bryant's Daughters Play Basketball at Lakers Facility