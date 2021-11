The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Watch : 2021 GRAMMY Nominees Dazzle the E! Glambot

With the new year nearly upon us, it's officially almost time for the 2022 Grammy Awards—but first, the nominations needed to be revealed. Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, H.E.R., Gayle King, Måneskin, Tayla Parx and Carly Pearce all had the honor of helping to announce the star-studded list of nominees during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 23. From Kanye West to Cardi B, rest assured many of your favorite performers are in the running for a golden statue come January.

Judging by the biggest hits of 2021, it should come as no surprise that stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Drake also made the list. But don't just take our word for it! Read on for the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations below.

Plus, don't forget to tune in for the main event on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

