Jessalynn Siwa's Judgment on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Leaves "Disappointed" Rapper in Tears

A triple threat talent is hard to find.
During an exclusive sneak peek at Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, airing Tuesday, Nov. 30, Jessalynn Siwa makes a tough decision about which contestants will land singing parts in the competition.
"I am biased, because she's like my star in the dance," Jess explains of frontrunner Kiya, whom the vocal coach pointed out had some flaws in the recording studio. Jess tears up while trying to figure out which girls will get their big break.
"Alright, here's the situation," Jess later tells the team. "This was tough. It was as hard as like an elimination. So let's get to the exciting part: The first verse is going to Dallas. Second verse is going to Kiya. And the rap is going to Brooklyn."
As the girls take in the news, Jess reminds them to "be happy for your friends and good job you guys."
But, Tinie T doesn't take defeat lightly. "I worked really hard for it," she states in a confessional. "You know, I'm the rapper of the group and it's just not so pleasant to see somebody just take it away from you. Like, it's easy."
Another competitor cries, "I don't know why they didn't think I was very good and I don't want to be the person who gets left behind."
Jess' assistant tries to re-energize the group. "I can tell y'all are a little disappointed but it's OK guys. Y'all did a great job," she concludes. "It doesn't mean you're going home this week but you'll go to rehearsal and you're going to have to kill this dance, because that's all she's going to have to judge you on this week."