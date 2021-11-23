E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kobe Bryant's Daughters Adorably Play Basketball at Lakers Training Facility

Kobe Bryant's youngest daughters would have made him proud as they practiced playing basketball at the Lakers training facility. See the youngsters in action on the court below.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 23, 2021 4:48 PMTags
SportsKobe BryantCeleb KidsBasketballCelebritiesVanessa Bryant
Watch: Kobe Bryant's Daughters Are "Daddy's Twins" in New Photo

Kobe Bryant's baby girls are working on their slam dunks. 

The late basketball icon's daughters recently spent some time at the Los Angeles Lakers training facility in Calif., according to photos and videos mom Vanessa Bryant shared on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 22. 

Kobe's longtime wife shared images of their youngest daughters, Capri, 2, and Bianka, 4, chasing after basketballs, dribbling, trying to steal the ball and getting it in the hoop with help from former Los Angeles Lakers pro and Kobe's former teammate Pau Gasol

"Always the best times with the kids," Gasol commented on Instagram. 

As Vanessa captioned one of her posts, "Kobe's Principessas."

The busy mom has another special occasion coming up: Bianka's fifth birthday on Dec. 5. Last year, loved ones came together to celebrate the youngster at a party truly fit for a princess. 

At the time, guests gathered outside in honor of the youngster's lavish special day, which featured an elaborate carriage made out of balloons. 

photos
Kobe Bryant's Family Album

There was an equally impressive Cinderella-themed cake, complete with a miniature castle and pumpkin carriage. 

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

2

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

3

How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Nominations Livestream

As another birthday approaches for Bianka and the family heads into the holidays, it will mark the second year they've been without Kobe and the couple's daughter, Gianna Bryant. The two tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Gianna was just 13 at the time while Kobe was 41. 

"Happy birthday, Papi," Vanessa wrote to her late husband in honor of what would have been his 43rd birthday in August. "Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

2

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

3

How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Nominations Livestream

4

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

5
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

Latest News

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Finds Her Christmas Miracle in New Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Get a Fresh Sneak Peek at Will Smith’s Reimagined Bel-Air

See Kobe Bryant's Daughters Play Basketball at Lakers Facility

Director Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for The Last Duel Flop

Exclusive

Selling Sunset Preview: Go Inside Chrishell Stause's New Home

Kanye “Ye” West Shares Sweet Video of Saint & Tom Brady Playing Catch

Whitney Port Addresses Having Another Baby After Pregnancy Loss