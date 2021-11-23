The Last Duel's Ridley Scott Blames Millennials and "F--king Cellphones" for Box Office Flop

Watch : Lady Gaga & Salma Hayek SLAY at "House of Gucci" Premiere

Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott thinks he knows why his latest project, The Last Duel, wasn't able to spar with its competitors at the box office.



The acclaimed director addressed the film's less-than-ideal grossing numbers during the latest episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast. Despite receiving rave reviews from critics, The Last Duel—a movie released in mid-October starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer—only raked in $28 million against a production budget of $100 million.



"Disney did a fantastic promotion job," Scott said of the movie's production studios, adding that "the bosses loved the movie… I was concerned it was not for them."



According to Ridley, there may be a particular generation that might be to blame for the absence in sales. "I think what it boils down to," he said. "What we've got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f--king cellphones. The millennian [sic] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you're told it on a cellphone."