Bet Your Bottom Dollar These Stars Shined as Annie

The sun will come out tomorrow today for these former Annie stars!

Ahead of NBC's live musical event Annie Live!, airing Dec. 2, we've rounded up the actresses who have taken on the role of the iconic redhead over the years. The future looks bright for newcomer Celina Smith—who locked in the role after a nationwide search—as former Annies have gone on to win Tonys, Emmys and even make TV history.

"I was bouncing off the walls, I kid you not," Smith, 12, remembered during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 6 about first hearing she had landed the titular role. "Like, you could've sworn there was a kangaroo in the house or something. It was amazing and it was probably one of the best moments of my entire life."

Smith stars opposite an all-star ensemble cast including Taraji P. Henson as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as billionaire Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' secretary Grace and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.