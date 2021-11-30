E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bet Your Bottom Dollar These Stars Shined as Annie

You won't believe the A-listers who have played little orphan Annie. Relive the past musical icons ahead of NBC's Annie Live!, premiering Dec. 2.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 30, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Sarah Jessica ParkerNBCNBCU
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

The sun will come out tomorrow today for these former Annie stars! 

Ahead of NBC's live musical event Annie Live!, airing Dec. 2, we've rounded up the actresses who have taken on the role of the iconic redhead over the years. The future looks bright for newcomer Celina Smith—who locked in the role after a nationwide search—as former Annies have gone on to win Tonys, Emmys and even make TV history

"I was bouncing off the walls, I kid you not," Smith, 12, remembered during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 6 about first hearing she had landed the titular role. "Like, you could've sworn there was a kangaroo in the house or something. It was amazing and it was probably one of the best moments of my entire life."

Smith stars opposite an all-star ensemble cast including Taraji P. Henson as orphanage villain Miss HanniganHarry Connick Jr. as billionaire Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' secretary Grace and Tituss Burgess as Rooster. 

So, in case we needed more proof that Smith is heading for greatness, let's meet some of the past Annie's who have walked in the same ragtag shoes.

Paul Gilmore/NBC

See the stars who have also taken on the iconic role over the years!

Annie Live! will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Paul Gilmore/NBC
Celina Smith

Celina Smith is set to portray orphan Annie in NBC's Annie Live!, premiering Dec. 2. 

Bettmann/Getty Images
Andrea McArdle

The first musical version of Annie earned Andrea McArdle a Tony nomination in 1977. 

Ray Howard/AP/Shutterstock
Shelley Bruce

Shelley Bruce played Annie on Broadway from 1978 to 1979. Her child stardom took a pause after she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1981, but Bruce went on to teach voice lessons for the next generation of aspiring stars. 

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

Yep, that is Sarah Jessica Parker under that red wig! The Sex and the City icon took on the role of Annie on Broadway in 1979.

David Handschuh/AP/Shutterstock
Allison Smith

Allison Smith made history as both the longest-running and youngest Annie. She performed in over 1,000 shows across three years, and later appeared on The West Wing and Kat and Allie. 

 

G Paul Burnett/AP/Shutterstock
Alyson Kirk

At age 12, Alyson Kirk was the final Annie in the original Broadway production before the show closed in 1983. 

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aileen Quinn

The first film adaptation of Annie showcased Aileen Quinn's talents, opposite Albert Finney as "Daddy" Warbucks in the 1982 movie. 

 

Jon Gardey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Ashley Johnson

The 1995 film sequel, Annie: A Royal Adventure, gave the Annie honors to Ashley Johnson

CHRIS MONTAN/COLUMBIA TRISTAR/STORYLINE ENTERT/WALT DISNEY / Album
Alicia Morton

The 1999 made-for-TV adaptation of Annie starred Alicia Morton, who previously made her musical debut with Les Misérables

Wally Santana/AP/Shutterstock
Joanna Pacitti

After entering a contest at Macy's, Joanna Pacitti was selected to lead the 20th anniversary revival of the musical. However, she exited production just before the Broadway debut and reportedly settled for an undisclosed sum of money out of court against the Macy's department store over compensation, according to Playbill. Pacitti went on to audition for American Idol, but was disqualified due to rumors of "personal relationships" with executives. 

John Lamparski/WireImage
Lilla Crawford

Lilla Crawford played Annie on Broadway from 2012 to 2013. She later starred in the Into the Woods film. 

 
John Lamparski/WireImage
Sadie Sink

Before Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" red scarf, Sadie Sink had another Red accessory: Her Annie wig! The triple threat talent alternated with Lilla Crawford as Annie on-stage in 2013. 

Barry Wetcher/Sony/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Quvenzhané Wallis

Beasts of the Southern Wild breakout star Quvenzhané Wallis portrayed Annie in the 2014 film, with Jamie Foxx as her adoptive father. 

