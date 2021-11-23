Whitney Port Addresses Whether She Wants to Have Another Baby After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Whitney Port Is More Health Conscious Since Becoming a Mom

On the heels of a devastating loss, Whitney Port is trying to take it one day at a time.

On Nov. 17, the Hills alum shared that she had suffered pregnancy loss, two weeks after she told fans she was expecting again with husband Tim Rosenman. However, at the time she noted her doctor warned the pregnancy might be an "unhealthy" one. In the Nov. 23 episode of her Dear Media podcast, With Whit, the star elaborated on everything that's now on her mind, including future conversations about having a second child after she's suffered two previous miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"Today, we found out as a final conclusion that the pregnancy was and is not viable. There was no heartbeat," she told listeners. "I went to the doctor today by myself, actually. I didn't even think that there was a possibility of bad news. I don't know why. I felt like I was feeling super hopeful from hearing that the baby had doubled in size last week and I just felt like it was only up from here."

She continued, "He looked at the ultrasound and looked at me and raised his eyebrows and just shook his head, and in that moment, I just knew, and it just felt like Groundhog's Day, like, just the feeling of grief is all too familiar."

While her doctor told her that "it's just a really unlucky set of circumstances," if she does want to get pregnant again, Port said he advised that she see a fertility specialist to make "healthy embryos so that we don't have to go through this process again." Port and Rosenman are parents to 4-year-old son, Sonny.