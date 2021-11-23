E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Details Struggle to Remove Ring Amid Ben Weinstein Split

Almost a week after My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart and husband Ben Weinstein confirmed they’re splitting after nine years of marriage, the Netflix star is speaking out about her ring.

My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart has some advice for fans that may also be going through a heart-rending time.
 
Almost a week after E! News exclusively confirmed her and Ben Weinstein's breakup, the 28-year-old Netflix star is opening up about one of the physical adjustments she's getting used to after their split.
 
"I was really nervous to take off my wedding—engagement ring because I've been wearing it for nine years straight," Batsheva said in a Nov. 22 video shared to Instagram. "And the thought of taking it off—I know that feeling, when I get a spray tan, the rare time I take it off—I always feel naked." While showing off her left hand, she continued, "So, I decided to add a new ring to this hand, and it's really made a big difference, because instead of feeling the emptiness on this finger, my brain or nerves are focusing on the new ring on this finger."
 
"I just wanted to share just in case anyone is going through something similar," she added. "It's been really helpful for me."

Following the heartfelt video, Batsheva received tons of support and well-wishes from fans expressing their gratitude for her vulnerability. "You're really, really brave," one user wrote, adding, "I hope you remember this message when you feel otherwise." Another wrote, "It takes time! You'll heal and thrive."

A source close to the former couple, who starred on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, confirmed to E! News on Nov. 17 that the two were going their separate ways. The following day, the stars confirmed the news with a joint statement shared to each of their Instagram Stories.

"After some time and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to separate," the post read. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible."
 
"There are no secret nor salacious events to blame," the statement continued. "We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past nine years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately."

