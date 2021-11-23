Ashley Graham Has a Message for Critics of Her Stretch Marks

Watch : Pregnant Ashley Graham Teases NYFW Runway Walk

Ashley Graham isn't taking any unsolicited career advice.

The supermodel, who is pregnant with twins, shared a reflective photo dump on Nov. 22, featuring moments from her autumn. "heart is full this fall," she captioned the set of videos and photos. The post included pictures of her husband Justin Ervin and son Isaac, and a video of her flashing her baby bump for the camera.

While fans were all celebrations and heart-eye emojis in the comments, one person in particular tried to ruin the vibes with some unsolicited career advice for the cover girl. In her Instagram stories, Ashley shared a screenshot a comment that read, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Ashley responded to the comment with eye-rolling emojis, writing, "Gosh still hope I have a career with my stretch marks."

As fans may know, the 33-year-old businesswoman and her husband are expecting twin boys. The pair is already parents to 22-month-old Isaac.