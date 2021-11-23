Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Says She Was “Turned Away By Hospital” As Their 2 Babies Battle Illness

Watch : CMA Awards 2021: Carly Pearce & Jimmie Allen Win BIG!

Alexis Allen is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time.

Over the weekend, the wife of country music superstar Jimmie Allen took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's two children, 5-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi, are both sick and in the midst of battling undisclosed illnesses. E! News has reached to the pair's reps for comment.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Nov.22, the 25-year-old mom of two captioned a picture of the couple's youngest baby being bottle-fed. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM," Alexis wrote. "Basically, if your child isn't blue at the lips, they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."



"Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she's really okay – 10 min in and outs," she continued. Alexis, who is a registered nurse added, "What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening."