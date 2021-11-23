Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Says She Was “Turned Away By Hospital” As Their 2 Babies Battle Illness

Alexis Allen is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time.
Over the weekend, the wife of country music superstar Jimmie Allen took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's two children, 5-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi, are both sick and in the midst of battling undisclosed illnesses. E! News has reached to the pair's reps for comment.
In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Nov.22, the 25-year-old mom of two captioned a picture of the couple's youngest baby being bottle-fed. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM," Alexis wrote. "Basically, if your child isn't blue at the lips, they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."
"Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she's really okay – 10 min in and outs," she continued. Alexis, who is a registered nurse added, "What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening."
The photo came on the heels of a since-expired video Alexis shared of herself alongside their two children with the caption, "Two sick babies. One exhausted mama."
In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Alexis shared her gratitude for the support she's received from her followers over the past few days. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for thinking of us during this time," she captioned another photo of a sleeping Zara. "Hopefully, I'll have more answers today."
Last month, Jimmie announced the couple welcomed their second child, Zara James, on Oct. 16. The 36-year-old singer is also dad to 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.
"The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her," the Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant wrote on Instagram. "Alexis, you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you."