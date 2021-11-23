E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

11 Best-Selling Cold Weather Accessories on Amazon For Under $35

These chic and affordable accessories will keep you warm all winter long.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 23, 2021 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Cold Weather AccessoriesE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You've got your boots and your oversized teddy coat, now it's time to shop for accessories. If you want to be both cozy and chic this winter, we've found some great pieces on Amazon that you're going to love. Best part is, they're all under $35! 

Whether you're looking for a new pair of mittens or a hat to wear on morning jogs, Amazon has everything you need to stay warm in the colder seasons. We love that you can snag a cute beanie and scarf set for $16. We're also pretty excited about this $20 faux fur hooded scarf that comes in multiple colors. 

We've rounded up the best cold weather accessories you can get for under $35 on Amazon. Check those out below. 

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

TrailHeads The Trailblazer Adventure Hat

Don't let the cold weather stop you from going out for a morning run. This perfect-for-winter hat features a drop down fleece design to protect your ears and neck from the cold, reflective stitching to make you more visible when it's dark and a subtle opening for your ponytail. You can get this in four colors.

$34
Amazon

Faux Fur Convertible Mittens

You'll be "smitten with these mittens." These soft faux fur mittens come in 10 colors including solids and animal prints. It features a convertible cover so you can easily use your fingers and thumbs for texting without having to take them off. Multiple Amazon shoppers say they're really good at keeping your hands warm. 

$18
Amazon

Super Thick Wool Socks - Multicolor

Now's the perfect time to stock up on cozy socks for the winter. These super thick wool-lined socks will definitely keep your feet warm when it's cold. In fact, they work so well, they have over 6,000 five-star reviews. 

$26
$17
Amazon

Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat

These trendy fuzzy bucket hats are made of premium faux fur and come in multiple colors and patterns. They're so fashionable, they can instantly glam up any outfit. There's even a double pom pom version that's cute and fun. We highly recommend checking all the options out. There's definitely something in there for everyone. 

$16
Amazon

LCZTN Pom Beanie Hat & Scarf Set

For just $16, you can get this cute beanie and scarf set. It comes in multiple colors including beige, navy and wine red. Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this set, and one reviewer said it was the "absolute best winter hat I've ever had." 

$16
Amazon

C.C Exclusives Soft Beanie with Leopard Pattern and Fur Pom

You can never have too many beanies, and these ones are definitely ones to check out if you love leopard print patterns. This soft beanie comes in multiple colors, and some even have matching scarves. 

$24
Amazon

Foot Traffic Cable-Knit Leg Warmers

These highly-rated leg warmers come in long or super long. They're perfect for keeping your legs warm while you're at home or out and about. They also work on all body types, so don't hesitate to get your hands on one or multiple pairs.

$15
Amazon

C.C Cable Knit Winter Gloves

No longer will you have to worry about taking your gloves off to respond to a text. These stylish knit gloves feature SmartTips technology so you can use your smartphone with ease. We love that they're practical and cute. 

$15
Amazon

Queenfur Thick Cable Knit Infinity Loop Scarf

These thick cable knit scarves will be your go-to for fall and winter. They're so versatile, come in many different colors, and some even come with a matching beanie. We're ordering a couple of these for sure! 

$17
$14
Amazon

Funky Junque Ribbed Ponytail Beanie - Pack of 2

This beanie is perfect for days when you want to put your hair up, but you also want to keep your head nice and warm. It works for all hair types and come in several colors. We love that you can get a pack of two for under $25. 

$25
Amazon

Lucky Beth Winter Warm Hooded Scarf

This chic hooded scarf is guaranteed to get you a ton of compliments! It comes in nine colors including black, dark brown, watermelon pink and red. Amazon shoppers say it's just as soft as it looks. It's such a must-have!

$20
Amazon

Looking for more things to shop? Check out Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 40% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Free People & More

