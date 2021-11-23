Why The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

Watch : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

Things between Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark were thorny for a while before their split.

A source close to Tayshia tells E! News that the couple, who got engaged in 2020 during the 16th season finale of The Bachelorette, "haven't been getting along the last couple of months."

"Both of their busy schedules have been keeping them apart and their communication hasn't been great," the insider explains. "They were arguing a lot and decided it would be best to split."

The source says Zac, a co-founder of the Release Recovery addiction treatment center, "was pushing for the split more" than Tayshia, who has been serving as the co-host of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe since Chris Harrison's departure from the ABC franchise this summer.

Adds the insider, "Tayshia is definitely really upset but knows it's for the best right now."

Moreover, it seems that the duo weren't on the same page when it came to their relationship.