The Juiciest Revelations in Hannah Brown's New Book God Bless This Mess

Thank You, Next

Peter ended up proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss—but before his season premiered on ABC, Hannah reveals that he called her and told her he was already having doubts and still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Hannah saw Peter in person in February 2020, while his season was still airing, at Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party. Not wanting to draw too much attention, he texted her when he was outside in his car to come out and he'd drive her home. On the way, he told her he'd already called it off with Hannah Ann and his attempt to reconnect with Madison had already fizzled.

He had a flight in the morning, so he invited her to come back to his (and his parents') house while he packed. His mother offered her Peter's brother's room for the night, a scenario Hannah found "all so weird." Peter texted her, "Come cuddle," and they ended up having sex.

"And I'm not sure what to say about it, except that it wasn't good," Hannah writes. Probably not least because of what happened in the morning: She woke up and he was dressed in his uniform. He told her to take her time, that he had to go but his dad was looking forward to saying hi. When she went downstairs, Peter was still there, and he offered her $100 for her to take an Uber. She accepted and made polite chit-chat with Peter's father while she waited for her ride.

That night he texted her, telling her thanks for being there for him. She writes that she felt horrible and told him that they'd been "pretty reckless," to which he replied, "'Yeah, maybe we shouldn't play with that fire again.'"

In future texts, he was too nonchalant for her taste, and then he started talking about his feelings for Madison again.

(Peter confirmed the crux of this revelation, saying on the Bachelors in the City podcast, "We spent the night with each other, and that was it. That was the last time that I saw her physically." He added, It wasn't the same as I think we had originally felt. But, nonetheless, it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from.")