E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Aaron Carter Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter is officially a dad! The singer and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have welcomed their first child together.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 23, 2021 1:27 AMTags
BabiesAaron CarterCelebrities
Watch: Aaron Carter's Inspiration Behind New Music

Aaron Carter is all about his baby boy!

The 33-year-old singer and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have welcomed a son named Prince, Aaron announced on his Instagram on Monday, Nov. 22.

The infant, who is the couple's first child together, arrived after an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor, according to the new dad.

Aaron shared the happy news alongside a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord on his son at the hospital, writing in the caption, "Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here."

"Prince is precious I love you son," he continued. "Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone."

The "I Want Candy" vocalist ended the birth announcement with a sweet message to Melanie, writing, "I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Aaron and Melanie first went public with their relationship in January 2020. The pair announced they were expecting a child together in April 2020, but revealed two months later during YouTube livestream that Melanie had "suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions."

Instagram

"We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again," Aaron said at the time. "We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Almost a year after getting engaged in June 2020, Aaron revealed this April that Melanie was pregnant by sharing photos of a sonogram. Alongside a video of himself flipping through the images, he wrote on his Instagram, "We're pregnant."

"so blessed to have such an amazing woman," he added. "Mommy and daddy to Be @missmelaniemartin @aaroncarter Let's do this baby."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

2

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

3

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

4

Camila Cabello Shows Off Icy Makeover After Shawn Mendes Break Up

5

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

Latest News

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

Aaron Carter Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Melanie Martin

Liev Schreiber Is Back as Ray Donovan in First Trailer for New Film

Nordstrom Black Friday: Score Up to 40% Off Ugg, Free People & More

Coach Outlet's Black Friday Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Right Now

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

Update!

The Weeknd's HBO Drama The Idol Is Officially Happening