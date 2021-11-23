Aaron Carter Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Melanie Martin

Watch : Aaron Carter's Inspiration Behind New Music

Aaron Carter is all about his baby boy!

The 33-year-old singer and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have welcomed a son named Prince, Aaron announced on his Instagram on Monday, Nov. 22.

The infant, who is the couple's first child together, arrived after an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor, according to the new dad.

Aaron shared the happy news alongside a photo of himself cutting the umbilical cord on his son at the hospital, writing in the caption, "Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here."

"Prince is precious I love you son," he continued. "Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone."

The "I Want Candy" vocalist ended the birth announcement with a sweet message to Melanie, writing, "I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."