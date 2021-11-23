Nordstrom Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 40% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get ready to say goodbye to your case of the Mondays because Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale is on!
Through 11/26, shoppers can save up to 40% off on trending styles from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Nike, UGG, Levi's, Tory Burch, Free People and more. Whether your wardrobe could use some new pieces to get you through the holiday season in style or you have yet to make a dent in your gifting to-do list, Nordstrom has you covered.
From cozy sweaters and blankets to fashion-forward kicks and hero beauty products, we rounded up our favorite deals below to get you started on your savings journey!
Free People Marlie Pullover
Available in five colors, this lightweight pullover sweater will keep you cozy and stylish all winter long.
UGG Ascot Slipper
These classic slippers will make the perfect gift for the man in your life!
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
One of our all-time favorite mascaras is on sale! Get one for yourself and pick up a few as stocking stuffers or present toppers for the beauty lovers in your life.
Sam Edelman Jaye Platform Boot
How chic are these booties? You can choose from a handful of colors to compliment your wardrobe's aesthetic.
The North Face HMLYN Windbreaker Jacket
Get ready to brave the elements this season with this windbreaker jacket that is equally functional and stylish.
Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas
These pajamas are a steal! Made with supersoft brushed hacci knit, you'll have the sweetest dreams whenever you wear them.
Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish
No time to self-tan? No worries. Whenever we need a last-minute glow we reach for this magical natural-looking tint to look camera-ready before a night out.
Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote
Get ready to go back into the office or classroom with this classic leather tote equipped with all the pockets and space you could ever wish for in a bag!
BLANKNYC Curly Faux Fleece Chubby Coat
This faux fur coat will have you looking super posh just in time for your next holiday party!
Faherty Movement Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Stock up on these handsome polo shirts or give one to the most fashionable man on your list.
Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker
For the hypebeast or sneakerhead on your list! They'll love and appreciate these trending kicks.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Open Cardigan
Bundle up in these uber-soft cardigan! Wear it at home or dress it up for the times you venture outdoors.
Levi's Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket
Your spirits will stay merry and bright even when the temperatures begin to drop thanks to this plush faux-shearling lined jacket! Plus, it comes in three stylish colorways.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Do not let this sale on Barefoot Dreams pass you by! These blankets are every bit iconic and will make you never want to use another throw blanket again. Not to mention, they make the best gifts ever!
Ready for more ways to save? Check out the best Black Friday sales from A-Z.