Dancing With the Stars Finds the Perfect Guest Judge to Fill in for Derek Hough

Watch : JoJo Siwa & "Dancing With the Stars" Cast React to 2021 PCAs Nomination

Keeping it in the family.

E! News has learned that Julianne Hough will be filling in for brother Derek Hough on the judges' panel for the season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars, which airs tonight, Nov. 22. This news comes almost a week after Derek announced that he was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

"I feel okay," he shared in an Instagram post from Nov. 16. "I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on. I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all."

At the time, it was unclear what Derek's diagnosis would mean for the finale, but it was unlikely that he would be physically present for the season 30 closer. Now it's confirmed that Derek's sister and fellow Dancing With the Stars vet will be returning to the ballroom, four years after she departed her own judge's seat.