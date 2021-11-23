Check Out Chrishell Stause's Incredible New Home in This Selling Sunset Clip

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks BF Jason Oppenheim at New York Fashion Week

Get ready to pop champagne and toast to Chrishell Stause's new $3.3 million (not so) humble abode!

In an E! exclusive clip of season four of Selling Sunset, which premieres Wednesday Nov. 24, fellow real estate agents Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald surprise Chrishell on move-in day with champagne and roses.

"Gracie, do you like your new house?" Mary asks Chrishell's adorable dog.

Mary continues as the trio walk into the home, "It's all ready for you to decorate, Amanza!"

After Chrishell asks them what they think of the house, the fabulous friends declare "I love it" and "I am so happy for you!" A stunning Hollywood Hills pad? What's not to love?

"I feel like moving is normally really stressful." Chrishell explains in the clip. "But I've got my friends, I've got a little piece of paradise, what more could a girl want?"

With champagne, roses, friends, and a pool overlooking L.A., we're right there with you, Chrishell.