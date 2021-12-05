Brittany Matthews Just Became Chief of Gift Giving Thanks to Her Holiday Picks

We interviewed Brittany Matthews because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from brands she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Have you been having a hard time coming up with gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season? No need to fret, Brittany Matthews is here to help.

In between cheering on her fiancé Patrick Mahomes this NFL season, Brittany has found some great gifts for the holiday season. Her finds are inspired by her love of introducing her loved ones to something new or something they would not buy for themselves.

"One of my favorite things to gift is winter gear because it's so cold here that I like them to be prepared when they come to visit in Kansas City!" Brittany told E! News after partnering with Balance Athletica. "The holidays are the best time to spoil those you love the most."

While giving gifts is a fun part of the holidays, it's also about spending time with friends and family that makes this time of year truly special.