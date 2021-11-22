James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby Boy After Multiple Pregnancy Losses

Watch : James Van Der Beek Recalls 10 Months of "Drastic Changes"

The Van Der Beek family is feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving week.

On Monday, Nov. 22, James Van Der Beek, 44, confirmed on Instagram that his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, 39, welcomed a baby boy named Jeremiah, who is already nicknamed Remi.

"After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet," the Dawson's Creek star shared with his followers. "Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

James continued, "We found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: ‘incompetent cervix' (I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed—which made me like him even more. Now it's called a #WeakenedCervix)."

According to James, a "simple" surgical cerclage was done and removed at full-term. His wife was ultimately able to give birth naturally on their Texas ranch.