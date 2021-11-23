E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Tia Mowry Finds Her Christmas Miracle in New Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Tia Mowry brings hope to the holidays in new Lifetime film Miracle in Motor City. E! News has an exclusive clip of Mowry and her legendary co-star, Smokey Robinson.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 23, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesLifetimeTia Mowry-Hardrict
Watch: Tia Mowry's Emotional Decision in "Miracle in Motor City"

We could all use a miracle right about now.

Kicking off the holiday season with some hope and love, Lifetime's slate of holiday fare, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, is back on television with Miracle in Motor City

Foster mom Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) has a full plate and adds on one more thing when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant. In the midst of organizing the event she inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Her best friends secretly enlist Amber's ex–boyfriend Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help with the task hoping that it might lead to a Christmas miracle reunion for the two. In a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear in the town pageant, Amber receives an even bigger surprise.

In the exclusive clip above, Amber announces to her father that she has made the decision to adopt the little girl she's been fostering.

photos
Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Real Life vs. On Screen

"Ever since Eddie and I broke up I have been waiting for the right man to come along for me to start a family. I had this idea in my head of the perfect person, the perfect kid, so I waited," she tells him. "But finally, the perfect person is here."

Tia is no stranger to shows about family bonds. Her show Sister, Sister was a hit when it aired in the 90s with her co-star and real-life sister Tamera. The sitcom told the story of twins separated at birth who learn of each other's existence as teenagers.

Lifetime

Tis the season for a feel-good film. Miracle in Motor City premieres Sunday, Nov. 28.

Trending Stories

1

Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Split Is for the "Best"

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn With a Visit to His Film Set

4
Breaking

The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

5

How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Nominations Livestream

Latest News

Olivia Rodrigo & More Celebrate Their First Grammy Nominations

Selena Gomez Can Finally Call Herself a Grammy Nominee

Exclusive

Inside Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's "Dream" Honeymoon in St. Barts

Breaking

The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Finds Her Christmas Miracle in New Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Get a Fresh Sneak Peek at Will Smith’s Reimagined Bel-Air

See Kobe Bryant's Daughters Play Basketball at Lakers Facility