Tia Mowry Finds Her Christmas Miracle in New Lifetime Movie Sneak Peek

Watch : Tia Mowry's Emotional Decision in "Miracle in Motor City"

We could all use a miracle right about now.

Kicking off the holiday season with some hope and love, Lifetime's slate of holiday fare, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, is back on television with Miracle in Motor City.

Foster mom Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) has a full plate and adds on one more thing when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant. In the midst of organizing the event she inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Her best friends secretly enlist Amber's ex–boyfriend Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help with the task hoping that it might lead to a Christmas miracle reunion for the two. In a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear in the town pageant, Amber receives an even bigger surprise.

In the exclusive clip above, Amber announces to her father that she has made the decision to adopt the little girl she's been fostering.