Go Inside Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum's "Dream" Honeymoon

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are taking their love around the world!

Following their extravagant three-day wedding celebration, the couple embarked on what Paris called a "honeymoon world tour" as their first vacation as husband and wife.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, the Cooking With Paris star gave fans a glimpse of how she and her new husband kicked off their jet-setting adventure by writing on her Instagram, "First stop on our Honeymoon world tour… Bora Bora."

It appeared that hitting the open waters was at the top of their itinerary, as Paris shared several photos of herself canoodling with Carter during a boating excursion. She wrote in the caption, "Swimming in the South Pacific oceans [waves emoji] with my love."

The DJ and entrepreneur capped off her post with "#ParisAroundTheWorld" and #MyDreamHoneymoon," as well as a hashtag of the name of her new Peacock docu-series, Paris In Love, which details her journey down the aisle.