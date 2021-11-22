13 Thoughtful Gifts That Are Perfect for Sagittarius Zodiac Signs

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too.
Happy Birthday, Sagittarius!
There's so much to love about the zodiac's fiery archer, we could go on and on for days. They're independent, free-spirited and easy to get along with. They love going on wild adventures and will happily share every single detail with great enthusiasm. They're also super funny. Whenever they're around, you're guaranteed to have a good time. They truly are the life of every party.
Like their fellow Fire signs Aries and Leo, Sagittarius are spontaneous, ambitious and action-oriented. They tend to have a very optimistic outlook on life and love seeing what the world has to offer. They're notorious for being restless wanderers who never like staying in one place for too long, which can make keeping a relationship tough. Then again, they do love their freedom more than anything else, so they'll happily fly solo for as long as they possibly can. Despite that, they're very loyal and generous to the people they love. You also never have to worry about Sagittarius being dishonest, as they're all about the truth.
If you were born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, or know someone who is, we found 13 thoughtful, fun and practical gifts that are perfect for Sagittarius signs. Check those out below.
Sterling Forever Arrow Ring
Sagittarius, also known as the zodiac's archer, is represented by a bow and arrow. This adorable arrow ring is a subtle way for Sags to rep their sign. It's made of 14K gold plated sterling silver and features cubic zirconia stones for an extra touch of glam.
Sol and Selene Motivator Mini Backpack
Archers love to travel and are known for taking off at the very last minute. Sol and Selene's Motivator Mini Backpack is perfect for those spontaneous weekend getaways. It's roomy enough to fit all the essentials and features a padded pocket made to fit a laptop or tablet.
Instyler Straight Up Mini
When it comes to beauty, Sagittarius like to keep it simple. If there's a product that can easily help them put together a cute look in a short amount of time, they'll be all for it. That's why Instyler's Straight Up Mini is the perfect styling tool for them. It can smooth and straighten the hair in half the time a flat iron would. Plus, this mini version is perfect for their travels.
Snif Off the Grid Candle
This relaxing candle is ideal for the sign who spends many weekends "off the grid." Snif's Off the Grid Candle is a blend of amber, lily, musk and sandalwood. It can burn for up to 60 hours.
Sterling Forever Station Constellation Pendant Necklace
This gorgeous necklace is one that every Sagittarius should own. It features the Sagittarius constellation in 14K gold or rhodium plated brass. They'll appreciate how easy it is to put on while they're running out the door.
Moon and Jai Manifest Ritual Kit
Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance and expansion. Naturally, they're one of the luckiest signs in the zodiac. But even the luckiest signs need a little help from the universe from time to time. This Manifest Ritual Kit from Moon and Jai comes with several crystals that can help clear out any negative energies that may be blocking them from manifesting what they desire.
Mint and Lily You're My Person Bracelet
If you're looking for something to gift a Sagittarius in your life, this lovely cuff bracelet is a great option. It features arrows, which symbolize the archer, and it can also be customized to include their name. It's a sweet and highly personal gift that any Sagittarius would really appreciate.
Bésame Cosmetics Magic Pink Lipstick
This fan fave lipstick inspired by Disney's classic Sleeping Beauty is pure magic. While it looks blue in the tube, it "magically" changes to pink once applied on the lips. Sagittarius is always down to try fun novelty items, so we just know they're going to love this.
Cork Genius Genius Wine Set
Sagittarius love getting together with friends, so they'll get a ton of uss out of the Genius Wine Set. They also love products that can make their lives so much easier. This set comes with the innovative, easy-to-use Cork Genius wine opener, a platinum foil cutter, the genius aerator and a vacuum wine sealer.
Bindle Bottle in Lemonade
The Bindle Bottle was just made for the always-on-the-go Sagittarius. It was designed to keep liquids cold and hot for hours, and it features a secret bottom compartment to keep valuables hidden. If you're shopping for a Sagittarius, we recommend getting the bright lemonade yellow as it matches their personality really well.
Aletha Health The Hip Resistance Band
Each zodiac sign is associated with different parts of the body, and Sagittarius rules over the thighs, hips and liver. This means that Sagittarius tend to be more prone to ailments in those areas. This product will help with that. The Hip Resistance Band from Aletha Health is a non-slip, three-inch wide band that will help strengthen the hip flexors and decrease the likelihood of pain and injury. It's a great tool to use while you're doing squats, hip thrusts and glute bridges.
Corkcicle Brantley Backpack Cooler
This cute and functional backpack from Corkcicle is a must for the adventurous Sag. It'll keep drinks warm while they're exploring a new hiking trail or commuting to work. Turquoise also happens to be one of Sagittarius' birth stones, so this backpack was just made for them.
Detox Mode Here + There Balm
This multipurpose balm is great for Sagittarius because it can be used to nourish everything from the lips to the elbows, hands to dry patches. It even works at soothing bug bites. We can totally see this being one of their beauty essentials for traveling.
