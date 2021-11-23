E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

From Hobbs & Shaw to Moana, Here Are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Best Roles

Nov 23, 2021
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been entertaining us for almost three decades.

The 2021 People's Champion Icon, actor and former professional wrestler got his first foray onto the big screen in The Mummy Returns in 1996. And year after year since, he's given us iconic and remarkable performances like a singing demigod in Disney's Moana, a retired NFL player in Ballers and a nervous doctor in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

From beloved spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw and Baywatch to celebrated family-friendly finds like Tooth Fairy and Jungle Cruise, we owe a lot to the funny man and father of three.

When he's not starring in popular Netflix films opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the new Red Notice, he's tugging at our heartstrings in features like Fighting With My Family alongside Florence Pugh and Lena Headey.

Let's relive and revisit Johnson's best and most iconic film and TV roles below.

There's a reason he's nominated for two PCAs trophies at this year's show! Johnson is also nominated for The Male Movie Star of 2021 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for his brilliant work in Jungle Cruise.

While we anxiously await to see Johnson accept the 2021 Champion Icon award at this year's 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, let's rewind through his remarkable roles.

Daniel Smith/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Hobbs & Shaw

This Fast & Furious spin-off follows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Stratham) as they team up with Shaw's sister (Vanessa Kirby) to battle a cyber-psycho terrorist (Idris Elba) threatening the world with a deadly virus.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Pain and Gain

Michael Bay's crime comedy about a trio of bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie and Dwayne Johnson) who get caught up in a failed kidnapping and extortion ring is an instant classic. Johnson's a scene stealer that has a bit of a drug problem and living the luxurious life.

HBO/BSkyB/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ballers

Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) is a retired NFL player navigating his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Moana

What do we love more than a Dwayne Johnson movie? How about an animated one where The Rock shares his beautiful singing voice as a beloved demigod? And that's what the superstar did when he signed on to Disney's fan favorite Moana.

Frank Masi/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Johnson plays the nervous and nerdy Dr. "Smolder" Bravestone in this well-oiled physical comedy opposite Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. This 2017 movie was a reimagining of the ‘90s classic starring Robin Wiiliams and Kirsten Dunst.

Vertical Entertainment/Movietore/Shutterstock
Red Notice

Johnson plays an FBI agent opposite art thief (Ryan Reynolds) and crime boss (Gal Gadot) in this 2021 Netflix action comedy. Do we really need to say more?

Sony Home/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Other Guys

It doesn't matter the size of the role, one thing remains certain: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a scene stealer. Johnson plays a cocky cop opposite Samuel L. Jackson in this buddy flick that's comedy gold.

 

New Line Cinema/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Central Intelligence

Bob Stone (Dwanye Johnson) returns to his high school reunion as a CIA agent, reuniting with the well-mannered accountant Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart). The two former classmates band together to save the U.S. spy satellite system, encountering shootouts, espionage and worldwide chaos along the way.

Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Rampage

The modern masterpiece follows Johnson, Naomie Harris and Malin Akerman as they try and destroy three gigantic animals in the windy city of Chicago. Sounds fun, right? It is!

Robert Viglasky/Shutterstock
Fighting With My Family

In a cast filled with stars (Florence Pugh, Vince Vaughn and Lena Headey), Johnson plays a former wrestler who along with his family make a living performing around the country at small venues.

Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Jungle Cruise

Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), a skilled rock skipper, decides to help Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) down the Amazon in search of a tree that fosters healing powers. This adventure comedy is equal laughs and thrills, so grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Welcome to the Jungle

Dwayne's a chef-in-training who joins forces with a mobster's son (Seann William Scott) in this action thriller that finds the two struggling to survive in the Amazon.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Scorpion King

Set 5,000 years before The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, Johnson reprises his role as Mathayus and his epic rise to power as the Scorpion King.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Walking Tall

When a former US soldier (Dwayne Johnson) aims to clean up the crime in his hometown, he doesn't realize the chaos and destruction he'll encounter along the way.

Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Get Smart

Johnson's comedy chops are on full display as he plays a pissed off Agent opposite Terry Crews and David Koechner.

Jaimie Trueblood/Warner Brothers/Kobal/Shutterstock
San Andreas

Natural disaster movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? Yes, please. A father searches endlessly to find his daughter when earthquakes hit California.

Paramount Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Baywatch

Johnson plays the dedicated lifeguard Mitch Buchannon who enlists a new rookie recruit (Zac Efron), as they uncover something criminally fishy is going on.

Foxvan Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Tooth Fairy

Derek Thompson (Dwayne Johnson) finds himself in this hockey player-turned- tooth fairy comedy that's fun for the whole family.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Mummy Returns

The Rock's first foray out of his wrestling persona and onto the big screen was in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns. As the iconic Scorpion King, he was the new big threat opposite Brandon Fraser and Rachel Weiss

