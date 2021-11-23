From Hobbs & Shaw to Moana, Here Are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Best Roles

Watch : Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Really Is the People's Champion

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been entertaining us for almost three decades.

The 2021 People's Champion Icon, actor and former professional wrestler got his first foray onto the big screen in The Mummy Returns in 1996. And year after year since, he's given us iconic and remarkable performances like a singing demigod in Disney's Moana, a retired NFL player in Ballers and a nervous doctor in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

From beloved spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw and Baywatch to celebrated family-friendly finds like Tooth Fairy and Jungle Cruise, we owe a lot to the funny man and father of three.

When he's not starring in popular Netflix films opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the new Red Notice, he's tugging at our heartstrings in features like Fighting With My Family alongside Florence Pugh and Lena Headey.

Let's relive and revisit Johnson's best and most iconic film and TV roles below.