Read Justin Bieber's Sweet Birthday Tribute to His "Queen" Hailey Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Muse in New "Anyone" Music Video

These are Justin Bieber's only intentions—to wish Hailey Bieber a happy birthday.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to celebrate his model wife turning 25.

"To my beloved birthday squish," he began. "My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours."

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in a New York courthouse ceremony in 2018 and then again in a star-studded South Carolina wedding the following year, then called her his "forever."

"Life has never made more sense until you became my wife," he added. "I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are."

Concluding his post, the two-time Grammy winner wrote, "As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that. :)."