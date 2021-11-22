E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Read Justin Bieber's Sweet Birthday Tribute to His "Queen" Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber turned 25 on Nov. 22. To celebrate, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and wished his wife a happy birthday. Read the message and see the photos from his tribute below.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 22, 2021 9:45 PMTags
BirthdaysJustin BieberCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Muse in New "Anyone" Music Video

These are Justin Bieber's only intentions—to wish Hailey Bieber a happy birthday.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to celebrate his model wife turning 25.  

"To my beloved birthday squish," he began. "My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours."

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in a New York courthouse ceremony in 2018 and then again in a star-studded South Carolina wedding the following year, then called her his "forever." 

"Life has never made more sense until you became my wife," he added. "I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are."

Concluding his post, the two-time Grammy winner wrote, "As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that. :)." 

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

Alongside the tribute, Justin posted a series of snapshots of the couple, including pictures of them relaxing on vacation, walking in the chilly air and sharing a kiss in a photo booth from what appeared to be a birthday celebration. He wasn't the only star to share a heartfelt message either. Kendall Jenner also took to Instagram to mark her BFF's big day.

"Happy birthday best bud," she captioned a few photos. "Love you lots."

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Bobby Flay Isn't Leaving Food Network After All

3
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

This past year has certainly been a big one for Hailey. From launching her new YouTube series and posing for magazine covers to attending major events like the Met Gala and just spending time with family and friends, she's had several unforgettable moments.

Happy birthday, Hailey!

Trending Stories

1

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

2

Bobby Flay Isn't Leaving Food Network After All

3
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

4

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Split: Which Bachelor Nation Couples Remain?

5

Carole Baskin Responds to Claim That Husband Don Lewis May Be Alive

Latest News

Go Inside Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum's "Dream" Honeymoon

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Split: Which Bachelor Nation Couples Remain?

13 Thoughtful Gifts That Are Perfect for Sagittarius Zodiac Signs

Exclusive

Why Soap Star Vanessa Villela Joined Selling Sunset

Read Justin Bieber's Sweet Birthday Post for His "Queen" Hailey Bieber

The Family Matters Cast Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Drama

What Remi Bader Is Shopping, Watching, Dreaming About & More