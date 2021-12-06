Cash Warren's 17 Holiday Gift Picks Will Honestly Win Over the Entire Family

We interviewed Cash Warren because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line, Pair of Thieves. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whoever said guys aren't good at gifting clearly hasn't met Cash Warren.
The father of three knows how a great present can make the holiday season extra special. And as the co-founder of Pair of Thieves, Cash doesn't want holiday shoppers to forget about a necessity men always need more of.
"On average, men keep a pair of underwear for seven years...that's about six years too long," Cash shared. "Pair of Thieves makes products that men not only need, but that they'll also be stoked to receive. While opening a pair of socks or a pair of underwear may not seem that exciting, I promise they will be the gifts that gets used the most."
Fashion essentials aside, Cash never disappoints with his clever and unique gift picks and this year is no different. Shop his 17 impressive items below.
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
"Shani Darden's facial sculpting wand is the most relaxing facial massage ever. This is a great gift for anyone on your list—self care with anti aging benefits and it feels amazing."
Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable
"I recently got these turntables for my man room and they are so fresh. Sonos makes them easy to use and easy to integrate into your home audio system."
Superfit Boxer Briefs, 2-Pack
"Your man loves these and you love to see him in them. The best fitting boxer briefs on the planet. Yes, you can quote me."
Honest Beauty Find Your Calm Kit
"These Honest beauty kits are great stocking stuffers."
Pura x Joya Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Kit
"Joya makes the best candles and scents. This collab they did with Pura would make a great stocking stuffer."
Every Day Kit Cushion Crew Socks, 6-Pack
"Socks socks socks socks! Nothing feels better than a pair of comfy new socks."
Lobos 1707 Tequila Joven
"Lobos tequila is the perfect hostess gift to bring with you to all of your holiday parties with the added bonus that you can then enjoy it while spreading the holiday cheer. Also works great as a gift to yourself for making it through this year. No judgement."
The Carry-On Roller
"Travel is definitely starting to pick back up and who doesn't need a luggage upgrade? Beis makes great travel bags and essentials for everyone. The new gray line is dope."
Supersoft Boxer Briefs, 2-Pack
"A tried and true staple. These are always a favorite."
Nintendo Switch Lite Special Edition w/ Accessories
"Our family is obsessed with our Nintendo Switch. My personal favorite games are the Mario golf and tennis but they have so many fun options that the whole family can enjoy together."
SuperSoft Onesie
Everyone loves a onesie so we made this one out of our super soft fabric that is so comfy.
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
"Our family loves ordering from Goldbelly. It's fun to curate menus with friends from your favorite restaurants around the country. Some of our faves are Antico Pizza from Atlanta, Hattie Bs Nashville Hot Chicken and Red Farm from New York City."
The Hundreds Reflex Pullover
"Guys always love clothes, I certainly do. The Hundreds is my favorite streetwear brand. Their hoodies are my favorite."
The Honest Company City Backpack
"If you have any new parents on your list, Honest's city backpack is the best diaper bag because it's fashionable and practical."
Jenni Kayne Sweaters
"Jenni Kayne's cashmere sweaters are the softest ever. They make a great his and her gift."
Men's Lusso Slides
"APL makes the best slides. They are the most comfortable and stylish on the market. Our family is obsessed. This new style is a dope upgrade."
