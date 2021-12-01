Score Major Gift Giving Points With WNBA Player Breanna Stewart's Holiday Picks

We interviewed Breanna Stewart because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you shoot for the best gifts, chances are you're going to score!
While many know Breanna Stewart as one of the greatest players in basketball history, her holiday advice deserves some trophies as well.
"It is not about the size, quantity or price," the PUMA ambassador shared with E! News. "You should give from a place of love and thoughtfulness!"
Her holiday gift guide for E! News readers features those sentiments as she recommends cozy sneakers, must-read books and the perfect gift for new moms like herself.
"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is spending time with the people I love the most," she shared. "I look forward to making new memories and family traditions with my wife and daughter this year!"
PUMA Suede Classic XXI Women's Sneakers
As a PUMA ambassador, Breanna says this sneaker is her "go-to casual shoe that can be dressed up or down."
Theragun Mini
Breanna says the Theragun mini is "great for massaging your sore muscles on the go."
PUMA Overdue Hoodie
"I promise you won't regret it!!" Breanna stated when recommending the PUMA Overdue Capsule. "PS. PUMA has the best sweatshirts/sweatsuits, don't @ me."
Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced WiFi Baby Formula Dispenser
Breanna, who became a mom in August, says the Baby Brezza formula machine is the "best baby gift ever! It saves so much time making a bottle."
LE LABO Santal 26 Classic Candle
"I'm obsessed with candles," Breanna confessed before sharing one of her favorites. "I always have one lit at home."
Nintendo Switch Lite Special Edition w/ Accessories
When sharing her love for Nintendo Switch, Breanna described it simply as "games on the go, not only for kids!"
Mexican Train Dominoes Game
Looking for a unique activity inside with family and friends? Breanna shared her "latest obsession of at-home games."
Breanna Stewart Autographed Team USA Dribbling Photo
Know a big fan of Breanna? Perhaps her collectible shop will provide an unforgettable gift this holiday season.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Whitening Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
A Phillips electric toothbrush is Dentist and Breanna recommended. As the athlete shared, "There's no brush like it."
Versace Bright Crystal
"Perfume is always a great holiday gift!" Breanna suggested before recommending a Versace fragrance.
New Oura Ring Generation 3
"The Oura Ring Gen3 helps keep track of your sleep, heart rate, workout data and so much more!" Breanna shared.
A Man Called Ove: A Novel
When it comes to books, Breanna shared her latest read. "I'm a huge fan of Fredrik Backman's books," she said. "Hard copy books > tablet."
