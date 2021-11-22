What Remi Bader Is Shopping, Watching, Dreaming About & More

E!: Who is your role model?

RB: I'm super close with both my parents, but my dad is in the fashion industry and sells womens jeans and has always worked with plus-size women and made his lines size-inclusive. It's a crazy thing now that I can wear and work with his brands, but also have that common in with him. He's always been who've I've gone to for business and fashion advice. He had cancer three times and never missed a day of work, so he always gave me the motivation to work.

E!: What are some things we would see on your TikTok FYP?

RB: You would see some curvy fashion models, but my videos are so random. I like a lot of singing videos, TikTok drama, the dances or funny skits. The comments on videos are the best. My sister and I just send videos to each other and say, "comments" because people say what you're thinking.

E!: Which TikTok creators would you recommend to someone who just downloaded the app?

RB: I think it's hard to say because people like such different things but Erika Priscilla is really funny. You gotta follow The D'Amelios or Addison Rae because those are the biggest people on the app.

E!: What was your first TikTok that went viral?

RB: My first video was Khloé Kardashian in a size 16 body. I wore her exact outfit but with other brands, except the shirt was from her brand. I got some views but not a lot. My first four videos weren't seen by a lot of people. It was probably my fifth video where I started doing the realistic clothing haul videos when I went viral.

E!: What is your favorite opportunity you've been given since going viral?

RB: I think the Aerie Real campaign was really cool because there were a lot of people who had a bigger following than me included in that. The fact I was included and it was in People magazine was so exciting to me. It was about being real, not editing yourself and being okay with who you are in your body. It's always exciting when a brand's campaign aligns with your brand. When I talk about those things I never want it to come across as you always need to be happy, positive and feel great every day in your body because that's my whole point- that's not how I feel.

E!: What advice do you have for your fans?

RB: My whole message on TikTok is it's okay to be struggling at times. There's a lot of things we might not like about ourselves but that doesn't mean that you should not be going through life and enjoying life. We're all struggling, but we can get through this journey together. The more that things are shared and talked about, the better.