Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Are Taking This Major Step to Having a Baby

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal BABY Plans

First comes love, then comes marriage...

Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa may be fresh off their honeymoon, but the happy couple is already looking to the future.

More specifically, Heather and Tarek are seemingly eager to add another member to their family, giving Tarek's two children that he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack—Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6—a new sibling. As Tarek explained during E! News Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 22, the newlyweds are not only "having talks about having babies," but also, "practicing having babies."

"I'm more open to it because our life is already crazy," Heather told hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "We're raising two kids. I'm already a mommy. So I'm like, well, why not have just one more?"

To push the process along, Heather and Tarek already have a plan in place.

"We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens," the Selling Sunset star added.