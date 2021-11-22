Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Receive People's Champion Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Brian Bowen Smith

Additionally, Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions partnered with Disney on the largest global film debut for the studio this summer with Jungle Cruise. Johnson also recently wrapped production on New Line/DC's action franchise Black Adam and is currently in production on the highly anticipated season two of the NBC hit comedy series Young Rock.

Johnson has starred and produced a plethora of globally successful films including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Fast and Furious' spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. Other film credits include Skyscraper, Rampage, Central Intelligence and Moana.

Beyond his contributions to film and TV, Johnson is also a successful entrepreneur. In August 2020, the global box-office powerhouse partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to acquire the professional football league, the XFL. In additon, he's the founder of Siete Bucks Spirits and ZOA Energy brand.

As a dedicated philanthropist, Johnson serves as a National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for The Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been granting wishes with the organization for over 20 years. Johnson is also actively involved with The Starlight Children's Foundation, which serves the critical needs of over 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill children globally.

Don't miss Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson receive his People's Champion Award when the 2021 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

The People's Choice Awards and Live From E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.